Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) PT at $68.60

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

