Analysts Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $81.62

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

