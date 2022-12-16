Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Apeiron Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of APN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Apeiron Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apeiron Capital Investment by 227,699.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 44,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apeiron Capital Investment Company Profile

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

