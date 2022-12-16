Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

