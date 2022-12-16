Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $212.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $203.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,528 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 309,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 119.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

