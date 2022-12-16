ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,755 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

