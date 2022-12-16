ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

