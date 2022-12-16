ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 383,403 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.