ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

