ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
General Electric Trading Down 3.3 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
