ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ASTL opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

