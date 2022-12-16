ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.