Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 16,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.