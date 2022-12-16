Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.