B. Riley Begins Coverage on Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Atkore has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atkore by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

