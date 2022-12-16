Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BBLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Shares of BBLN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

