Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 131.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Baidu by 28.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

