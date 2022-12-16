Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $150.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.
Baidu Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
