Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Activity at Ball
In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ball
Ball Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
