Bank of America Downgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

