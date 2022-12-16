Barclays Boosts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to SEK 90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 101 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

