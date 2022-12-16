Barclays Reiterates “$81.00” Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

