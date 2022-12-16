BCS Wealth Management Sells 55 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.8 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $201.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.