BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

BRBR stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

