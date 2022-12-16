Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Blue Bird stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.31.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
