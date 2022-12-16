Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. American Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

