Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Shares of BLBD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.10.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
