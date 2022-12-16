Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. American Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $15,977,000. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 307.6% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,069,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 806,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.