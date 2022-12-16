Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

