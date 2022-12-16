Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.