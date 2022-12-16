BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BP Stock Down 1.5 %

BP stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 535 ($6.56) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

