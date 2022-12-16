Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $40.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Insider Activity

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 15,053 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 37,234 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

