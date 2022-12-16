Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target at $110.00

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,119.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,924. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

