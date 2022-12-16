Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT at $22.10

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

First Foundation Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $777.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh acquired 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

