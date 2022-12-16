Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price at $32.86

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 158.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth about $3,671,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.