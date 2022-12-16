Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $287.48

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.60. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

