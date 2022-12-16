Brokerages Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $156.71

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.71.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($94.74) to €94.00 ($98.95) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €145.00 ($152.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

