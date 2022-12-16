Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $206.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.