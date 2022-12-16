Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

