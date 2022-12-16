Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

NYSE COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

