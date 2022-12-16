Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Barclays decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

