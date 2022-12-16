Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.