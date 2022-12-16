Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

CRRFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €22.00 ($23.16) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.05) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Carrefour Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

