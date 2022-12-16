Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21,623.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 617,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 180,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

MCD stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $256.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

