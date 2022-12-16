Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

