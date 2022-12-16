Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.