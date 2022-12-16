Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $649.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $313.43 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

