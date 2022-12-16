Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $649.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $313.43 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

