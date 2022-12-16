Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance
SNSE stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
