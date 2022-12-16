Citigroup Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Neutral

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

