Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLNE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

