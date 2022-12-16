CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,143 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of CME Group worth $122,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.84. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.