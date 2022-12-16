Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $308,700.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,592.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

