Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $308,700.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,592.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CCB stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.53.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Read More
