Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $839,487. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.52 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

